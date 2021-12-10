Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,264 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

HQY stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.