Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 1,052.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in GameStop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.75.

NYSE:GME opened at $155.76 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.25 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.88.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

