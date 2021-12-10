Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 713 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in News were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in News during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in News during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in News by 84.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

News stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

