Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

MPLX opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

