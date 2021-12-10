Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $349,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $786,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $93.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.