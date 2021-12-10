Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $64,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

