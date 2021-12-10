Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after acquiring an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

