Stronghold Digital Mining’s (SDIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SDIG opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). Equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

