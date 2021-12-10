Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sysco were worth $38,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 205,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $73.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

