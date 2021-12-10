Strs Ohio Has $826.48 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $826,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,433.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,423.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

