Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,267.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,393.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 247.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,713.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

