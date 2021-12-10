Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,716 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Burlington Stores worth $36,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.93. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.37.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

