Strs Ohio Sells 11,009 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allstate were worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $107.67 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

