Strs Ohio Sells 17,434 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Humana were worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

HUM stock opened at $452.28 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.00 and a 200 day moving average of $430.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

