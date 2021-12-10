Strs Ohio Sells 81,967 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 81,967 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.47 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

