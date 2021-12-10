Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,194 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 231,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,521,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.