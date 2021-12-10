Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH stock opened at $318.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

