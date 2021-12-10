Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,453 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 39.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.62 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

