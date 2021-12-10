Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 44,042 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.69 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

