Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Biogen by 14.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.43 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

