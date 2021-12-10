Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $396,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

