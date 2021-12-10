Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $260.37 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Emerson Electric worth $260,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

