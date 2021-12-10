Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 435,470 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,351,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,470 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Citigroup worth $445,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Citigroup by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 224,069 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Shares of C opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

