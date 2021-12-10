Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $358,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.