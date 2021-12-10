Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sumo Logic in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.