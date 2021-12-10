Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUMO. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of SUMO opened at $14.25 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

