Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $38,421,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 104.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,052,000 after buying an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 90,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

