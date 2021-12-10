SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002600 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $499.75 million and $55.87 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014557 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00021126 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

