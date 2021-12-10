SVB Financial Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $32.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $32.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $32.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.92 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $706.06 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $337.83 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $713.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $69,776,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.