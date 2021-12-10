Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.41

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.41 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.29). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30), with a volume of 53,910 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.