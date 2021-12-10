Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Symrise from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.