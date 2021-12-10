Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 400 ($5.30) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 568 ($7.53).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.29) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.95) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 576.88 ($7.65).

SYNT opened at GBX 417.40 ($5.54) on Monday. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

