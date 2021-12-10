Tao Levy Sells 3,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MASI opened at $276.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

