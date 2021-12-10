TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.42

TClarke plc (LON:CTO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.42 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.98). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.96), with a volume of 225,528 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The company has a market cap of £64.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.48.

TClarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

