TD Securities Initiates Coverage on NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

