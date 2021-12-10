Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.78.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Natixis bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,145,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.