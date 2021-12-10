Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $94.98 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

