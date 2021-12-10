Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

