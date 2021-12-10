Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

NYSE TDY opened at $431.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.