Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Position Trimmed by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 977,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

