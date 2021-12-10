Telos Price Hits $0.71 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, Telos has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Telos has a market cap of $193.01 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

