Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.94

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 31232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

