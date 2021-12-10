TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TELUS were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

