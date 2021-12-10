Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 693,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,820. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $96,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

