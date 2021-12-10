Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company had a trading volume of 693,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,820. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $59.58.
In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $96,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
