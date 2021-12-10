The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,014.25

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,014.25 ($13.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,000.25 ($13.26). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.42), with a volume of 76,309 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £954.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,014.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,027.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s payout ratio is 0.02%.

In other news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 991 ($13.14) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,853.73).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

