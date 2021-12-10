The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) PT Raised to 5,450.00 at UBS Group

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from 5,400.00 to 5,450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $$59.01 during trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

