The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

