The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.