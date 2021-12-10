The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of KO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. 99,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,624,372. The firm has a market cap of $239.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

