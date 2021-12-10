The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Decreased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 46.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 503,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 99,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,624,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

